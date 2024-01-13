BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy Michael Baytosh, 50, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 11, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Jeremy was born October 30, 1973, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Gale (Gross) Baytosh, the youngest of seven children.

He attended grade school at St. Edward Elementary School where he made lifelong bonds, and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1992. He went on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Youngstown State University.

He was a dedicated employee of Cassese’s MVR in Youngstown for 34 years until he retired in 2023. The customers of the MVR loved him and his sense of humor. He was always there to put a smile on your face with his quick wit and one-liners. The Cassese family, staff and patrons of the MVR were his second family, who had nothing but love and friendship for Jeremy.

Jeremy had three great passions in life, his cars, traveling, and his family and friends. His cars were treated like his “kids” with admiration and love. His passion for traveling took him on multiple cruises where he enjoyed the sun, sand, and sea. His third passion in life was his devotion, love, and appreciation for his family and friends. Jeremy and close friends, Frank Giordano and Joe Miller met weekly to enjoy a meal together or just have a night out.

Jeremy is survived by his siblings, Dr. Joseph (Janet) Baytosh, Kenneth (Annette) Baytosh, Barbara Baytosh Dibbens, Diane Baytosh, David (Laura) Baytosh and Jennifer (Todd) Grafton; nine nieces and nephews; nine great nieces and great nephews; several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members, and his very dear friend and traveling companion, Stefaine Kralj.

Jeremy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gale Baytosh; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Baytosh; maternal grandparents Leonard and Ruth Gross; and Charles and Thelma Wasson.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at St. Edward Church 238 Tod Lane Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Youngstown Animal Charities in the care of Stefanie Kralj per Jeremy’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

