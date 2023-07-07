YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeraldine Parker Lesko, 59, passed away peacefully, Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

Jeraldine, who was affectionately known as Jerrie, was born March 30, 1964, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Donna Jean Hunt Parker and was raised in the Brownlee Woods area before moving to the city’s west side.

She was a 1982 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Lesko was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed playing bingo and also volunteered her time for the Knights of Columbus All Saints Council Bingo for many years. Jerrie enjoyed a good cup of Lipton tea, playing cornhole and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Jerrie leaves to forever cherish her memory, her husband of 32 years, James C. Lesko, Sr., whom she married February 14, 1991; her daughter, Holly Lynn (Josh) Brewster of Newton Falls; her son, James C., Jr., (Tyler) Lesko of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Zoey Cahill and Avery Brewster; her twin sister, Jackie Richards of Struthers and many extended family members.

Jeraldine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Four brothers, Roy Neal, Robert Neal, William Neal and Robert Parker and a brother-in-law, Keith Richards preceded Jerrie in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown where a funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Jerrie’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Akron Children’s Hospital in Jerrie’s memory.

