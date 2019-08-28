Jenny T. Sforza, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenny T. Sforza, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, August 28, 2019, at Hospice House with her family by her side, just a few days after her 91st birthday.

Jenny was born August 23, 1928, in Introdacqua, Italy, a daughter of the late Ernesto and Rosina Volpe Artista and she came to America and Girard in 1937 with her family as a young girl.

She was a 1948 graduate of Girard High School and after her marriage she dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Sforza was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Jenny enjoyed cooking, baking and gathering with her family to spend time together. She also enjoyed listening to country music and working word puzzles.

Mrs. Sforza’s husband, Peter E. Sforza, whom she married June 6, 1953, passed away August 26, 1992.

Jenny leaves to cherish her memory three children, Paula (Tony) Bruno of Girard, Rose Stofko of Girard and Dr. Peter Jr. (Terri) Sforza of Girard; eight grandchildren, Nick (Abby) Bruno, Becki Bruno, Shawna (Ed) Shaffer, Suzzanne Stofko (fiancé, Vince Barrios), Jon Stofko, Sarah Stofko, Matthew Sforza (fiancée, Alicia Naples) and Stephanie Sforza; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren (with one on the way) and a brother, Ernie (Jan) Artista of Twinsburg.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, her twin, Mary Graziosi, Connie Mick and Gina Strain.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the funeral home services and will be at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township, where Jenny will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Jenny’s family thanks the staff of Hospice House for the kindness shown and care given to Jenny and her family during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

