Jennie Skok, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie Skok, 76, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Jennie was born September 3, 1944, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Peter and Ruth Mae McConnell Skok.

She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and attended The Rayen School.

Jennie was employed at Park Vista Retirement Community on the North Side as a CNA. She loved the people she worked with as well as the residents and patients she cared for. With a heart of gold, she loved and cared for each as she would members of her own family. Many times, Jennie would go the extra mile, sitting with patients that had no family. She would also make sure her family had an extra seat at the table for Thanksgiving dinner for someone that was alone. Jennie retired from Park Vista after 40 years of dedicated service.

Jennie had such a big heart she opened her home to rescuing dogs. The first was a Labrador puppy she named “Molly.” Then came “Max,” a cocker spaniel infested with ticks and very neglected and last was “Susie,” a puppy-mill poodle that was caged for so long it only knew how to walk in circles. Jennie invested time, money and much love caring for each and did her best to provide a better life for them.

She leaves three sisters, Joyce Christie of Girard, Helen Skok of Austintown and Beverly Nickle of Kansas; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews

Jennie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, Jennie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Sadie White McConnell and Ignatius and Mary Skok; a brother, Robert Skok; a niece, Brenda Nickle Farina and two brothers-in-law, Gordon Nickle and Nicholas Christie

Private services will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers to the family, please make any memorial contributions to Animal Charity of Ohio, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, in Jennie’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

