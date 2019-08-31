Jennie S. Kanos, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie S. Kanos, 96, passed away Thursday morning, August 29, 2019, at her home with her family by her side, following a long and fulfilling life.

Jennie was born November 11, 1922, in Girard, a daughter of the late Martin and Sophie Worch March and she lived her life in this area.

Jennie attended Chaney High School and prior to her marriage, worked for Weatherbee Coats and for Workingmen’s Overall. After her marriage, she devoted her life to raising and caring for her family.

A devout Catholic, Jennie was a member of St. Christine Church, attending Mass every Sunday and praying the rosary every day.

Her faith, prayer and family were most important to her. She was a true family woman and was the peacemaker and the “glue” that kept her family together. Family gatherings and preparing for the holidays each year brought her great joy and she truly loved and enjoyed her grandchildren.

Jennie was skilled in the kitchen and enjoyed cooking and baking. Her hobbies included sewing and home interiors. She liked fashion and had a knack for putting an outfit together. She also loved gardening and took great pride in the appearance of her yard.

Mrs. Kanos leaves three daughters, Janet (Tom) Mako of Petersburg, Susan (Mark) Izzo of Canfield and Mary E. Kanos of Huntington Beach, California; her son, George J, Kanos III of Boardman and five grandchildren, Jessica Kanos, Theresa Izzo, Nicholas Kanos, Makenzie Kanos and Michael Kanos.

Jennie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, George J. Kanos, Jr., whom she married in September 5, 1953, passed away February 24, 1985. Besides her husband, brothers, John, Charles and Joseph March; sisters, Katherine and Mary March and a nephew, John Paul March, preceded Jennie in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

Committal services will follow the church services and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.