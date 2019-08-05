Jennie R. Macias, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN – Jennie R. Macias, 98, of the city’s west side, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019, at Humility House following a long and fulfilling life.

Jennie was born Aug. 11, 1920, in Oelwein, Iowa and was a daughter of the late Cresencio and Gregoria Chavez Ramos. She lived most of her life in Youngstown, and spent her younger years in the “Monkey’s Nest” neighborhood of the city.

Jennie worked at the Ravenna Arsenal during World War II before dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Columba Cathedral in downtown Youngstown. Jennie was very proud of her Mexican heritage and was a member of the Mexican Social Club.

She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, and being with her family.

Jennie leaves her son, Alfonso Jr. (Suzanne) Macias of Austintown; two daughters, Rebecca Barrios of Niles and Cynthia Macias of Chicago; six grandsons, Alfonso III, Brandon, and Cevin Macias, Raymond II and Jason Barrios and Douglas Ramos and five great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Kayla, Sydney, Carter and Abby Macias.

Granny will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Alfonso Macias Sr., whom she married in 1941, passed away in 1994. Besides her husband, seven siblings, Marcisa, Romania, Pedro, Bernadino, Soledad, Ramon, and Augelita; and a son-in-law, Raymond Barrios Sr., preceded Jennie in death.

Family and friends may call from 12 noon – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jennie’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

