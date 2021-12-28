LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Thomas Baco, 59, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Jeffrey, who was affectionately known to many as “Dude”, he was born March 28, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Betty Hornyak Baco and was a lifelong area resident.

He was 1980 graduate of Chaney High School.

Jeff worked as a tool and die maker for over 30 years and retired from owning his own business in 2020.

Mr. Baco loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed playing darts and was a longtime member of the Youngstown Dart Association. He was also an avid Ohio sports fan and enjoyed supporting all of the Ohio sports teams, his favorite team was The Ohio State Buckeyes and he never missed watching a game.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a sister, Rebecca (Samuel III) Swoger of Austintown; a brother, David Baco, Sr., (Paula) of Vienna; three nephews, David Baco, Jr., Daniel (Lauren) Baco and Samuel Swoger IV; three nieces, Amy Lederman – Himes (Dan), Michelle Berry, and Kelly (Robert) Coryea and several great-nieces and nephews.

Jeff will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, a sister, Cindy Lederman preceded Jeff in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where memorial services will take place at 7 p.m.

To send flowers to Jeffrey’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.