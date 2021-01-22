Jeffrey P. Batterby, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey P. “Jeff” Batterby, 55, passed away Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.

Jeff was born July 26, 1965, in Youngstown and was a son of William and Constance Batterby.

He was a 1983 graduate of Boardman High School and was a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident.

Jeff retired from WCI Cinder Plant in Youngstown. Previously, he had worked for RG Steel in Warren and Astro Shapes in Struthers.

He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns. He liked the outdoors, including boating, fishing and camping and he loved music. He also loved his dogs, Shorty, Mya and Dakota.

Jeff is survived by his son, Jeffrey D. Batterby of Youngstown; his daughter, Jamie L. (Frank) Gray of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Camden, Blake and Darren; his mother, Connie Batterby of Boardman; a sister, Terri Woods and her husband, Tim and Terri and Tim’s daughter, Maci, all of Mississippi and his fiancée and first wife, Lee Ann Batterby, with whom he shared his home.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, William and his wife, Tarri Brown Batterby, who passed away in 2017.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m. If attending, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Jeff and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the funeral home service, and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.