Jeffrey M. Phillips, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Phillips, 59, passed away early Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Jeffrey was born May 21, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of Lawrence and Agnes Hudak Phillips and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1978 graduate of Ursuline High School and later attended Youngstown State University. He worked for Dollar Savings & Trust / National City Bank as a loan officer and most recently an account/utility manager for Profile Energy in Canfield for the past 12 years.

Jeff played softball on various league teams including the Dollar Bank Team. He was also an avid bowler and bowled for over 30 years in the Trophy Estate League.

Jeff was an active member of St. Christine Parish in Youngstown, where he volunteered for the parish fish fry since its inception and he also volunteered for the annual parish festival.

He will always be remembered for sharing a special closeness with his children through the mutual love of sports and in particular, the Cleveland Browns. Jeff and his children also bonded over beautiful walks through Mill Creek Park and fiercely competitive card games. He was especially proud watching his son play basketball at Jeff’s alma mater, Ursuline High School.

He leaves his beloved wife, Mary Beth Ruane Phillips, whom he married October 7, 1989; three children, Kathleen “Katie” Phillips, Krista Phillips and Sean Phillips, all of Boardman; his father, Larry of Youngstown; two brothers, Larry Phillips, Jr. of Longwood, Florida and Mark (Dianne) Phillips of Poland; a sister, Kathleen (Kevin) Schmidt of Austintown; in-laws, who loved Jeff as a brother, Peggy (Bob) Wilson of Cortland, Michael (LeAnn) Ruane of Texas, Jim (Maria) Ruane of Cuyahoga Falls, Sean (Kellie) Ruane of Howland, Pat (Laurie) Ruane of McDonald and Rob (Sandra) Dundee of Canfield and many nieces and nephews who adored their “Uncle Jeff.”

Jeff’s mother, Agnes, passed away in 2019. A sister-in-law, Sally Phillips and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Ruane Dundee, are also deceased.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no services or calling hours at this time.

A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to take place at St. Christine Church in Youngstown. Check back to the funeral home website for date and time as it becomes available.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 4, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.