Jeffrey I. Shaw, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Shaw, 48, passed away early Sunday morning, February 22, 2021, at his home.

Jeff was born August 24, 1972, in Youngstown and was a son of Leonard and Donna Adams Shaw. He grew up in the Youngstown area and spent time living in South Florida.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School and of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center and was a precision machinist currently working at Prime Metals in Warren.

Jeff enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid dirt bike enthusiast. He was also a history buff and a member of the Youngstown Maennerchor on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.

A great conversationalist, Jeff was simply “an all-around nice guy” who had a soft spot for and always rooted for, the underdog. He was a friend to all and made everyone’s life better by being around them. Jeff will always be remembered as being fun, and for being the “life of the party.”

He is survived by his mother, Donna Shaw of Canfield and Demorest, Georgia; his father, Leonard Shaw of Cornelia, Georgia; his sister, Janet Shaw Fordyce of Demorest; his brother, Brian (JoAnn Watson) Shaw of Canfield; four nephews, Matthew, Nate, Jimmy and Justin and two nieces, Ashley and Morgan.

Jeff will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are welcome to gather for a celebration of Jeff’s life from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending the celebration. To those who cannot attend pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Jeff and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, because of Jeff’s untimely passing, please consider donating to the Shaw family to help with final expenses, through the “donations” tab above on this webpage.

