WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Kihm, 64, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, July 15, 2022, at University Hospital in Beachwood.

Jeffrey was born August 19, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of the late Leo C. Kihm (1917-1990) and Gladys E. Wasmund Kihm (1919-2003) and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.

He was a 1975 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked as an independent machinist at many local companies throughout the years, including Industrial Engine Systems in Canfield and Brauer Machine in Youngstown. Jeff was currently employed as a driver with S.S. Transportation in Warren.

In his younger years he was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Jeff was a vintage car enthusiast. He enjoyed drag racing, getting his hands dirty in motor oil, the smell of burnt rubber and the thrill of going fast. He also enjoyed fishing and was a member of local APA pool leagues and enjoyed tournaments.

Jeff leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Lori J. Kihm of Austintown; his son, Kevin A. (Jessica) Kihm of Lordstown and four grandchildren, Landon, Cole, Nathaniel and Noah.

A brother, Leland E. Kihm (1941-1983) and a sister, Dolores A. Kihm (1943-1999) preceded Jeff in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 6:30 p.m.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.