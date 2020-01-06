Jeffrey A. Below, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffery A. Below, 46, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Omni Manor in Youngstown, following a brief illness.

Jeffery was born January 30, 1973, in Flat Rock, a son of Julia Below and came to this area as a child.

Jeffery was a graduate of The Rayen School and was an active member of Greenford Christian Church.

He enjoyed music and loved animals, especially his mom’s dog, Teddy.

Jeffery leaves his wife, Susan Fani Below, whom he married September 21, 2002; his mother, Julia of Austintown; three sisters, Theresa Below of Austintown, Terri Below of Austintown and Rosie Below; a brother, Bill (Nicole) Below of Struthers; his father-in-law, Nello “Sam” Fani of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Carol (Joe) Zeock of Canfield and several nieces and nephews.

A sister, Peggy Hoover; two infant siblings and his mother-in-law, Joann Fani, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

