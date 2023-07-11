YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette Una Szalma, 86, formerly of Diana Drive in Poland, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, July 8, 2023, at Omni Manor Nursing Home after a long and fulfilling life.

Jeanette was born April 13, 1937, in Daytona, Florida, the daughter of the late Everett Miller Bell and Zada P. Adams Bell and came to the Youngstown area in 1961.

She was a graduate of Mainland High School in Florida and attended the University of Florida. Jeanette was proud to be a Florida Gator and in her younger days she won the Miss Daytona beauty pageant.

Jeanette worked as a secretary for First Federal Savings and Loan Company in Florida, she then worked for John Hancock Insurance in Youngstown and Canfield as a secretary for many years before she retired.

Jeanette enjoyed cooking, line dancing, arts and crafts, traveling, spending time in Daytona, collecting dolls and a good glass of wine.

Mrs. Szalma leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Carl (Joan) Bell of Freeport, Florida; three nieces, Cynthia Gervais of Freeport, Florida, Kelli Lynn (John) Akers of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Lisa Ann (Floyd) Lawless of Slocomb, Alabama; several great-nieces and great-nephews and her extended family in Ohio who cared for her, including her nieces, Nancy Lydic (Joe Sorvillo) of Niles, Pamela Pipoly of Youngstown and Jan Crincic of Youngstown; her nephew, Mark (Jenn) Kinnick of Lake Milton and Godsons, Jimmy (Laura) Pipoly, Robert (Sheila) Pipoly and Christopher Pipoly (Ritu).

Jeanette will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 35 years, Robert Szalma, whom she married June 24, 1991, passed away February 15, 1997.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date where Jeanette will be laid to rest with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Jeanette’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Omni West Assisted Living Residents Activity Fund, 3259 Vestal Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

