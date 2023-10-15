YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Volinsky, 94, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, October 13, 2023, at her home.

Jean was born May 10, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ben and Myrtle Shilling Davis and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1947 graduate of Rayen School.

She dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

After her children were grown, Jean went to work part time at Himes and Hack Accounting Agency for 20 years during tax season before she retired at age 65.

Mrs. Volinsky enjoyed visiting casinos, cooking, baking and sewing. She enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables and in her younger days, Jean enjoyed bowling. Most of all, Jean enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Walter and spending time with her family.

Jean leaves to forever cherish her memory, her three children, Suzanne (Tom) Close of Austintown, Walter Volinsky, Jr., with whom she made her home and Paulette (Mark) Gettman of North Jackson; four grandchildren, Kimberly Close (Brent Adams), Krystal (Joe) Dillon, Adam (Laura) Gettman and Katie (Kevin) Blodorn; ten great-grandchildren, Alexis, Brooke, Brice, Blake, Kora, Madeleine, Stella, Natalie, Mark and Max; a sister, Lillian Diamond of Pennsylvania; a very close and special friend, Pauline Kana of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 65 years, Walter Volinsky, whom she married October 1, 1949, passed away May 3, 2015.

Two brothers, Fred Davis and William “Bill” Davis and three sisters, Barbara Kennedy, Betty Jaeger and Wanda Woodworth also preceded Jean in death.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangemtns are entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home.

Jean’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to Traditions Health Hospice and care givers Diane, Kelly and Sherri for their kindness and compassionate care given to Jean.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.