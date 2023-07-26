MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean M. Rogenski, 84, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away Tuesday morning, July 25, 2023, at her home.

Jean was born January 25, 1939, in Beloit, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Iva Campbell Morrison, and was raised in Salem.

She was a 1956 graduate of Salem High School,

She worked for Delphi Packard at various locations for 31 years before retiring in January of 1999.

Jean enjoyed visiting casinos, cooking and doting over her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her wonderful Sunday family dinners and her special “grandkid cookies.”

She leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons, Richard Rogenski of North Jackson and Ronald Rogenski of Youngstown; her two daughters, Lisa Walters of Hartford and Robin Wilkes of Salem; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Garry Morrison of Salem; two sisters, Priscilla Marmagin of Austintown and Linda Skidmore of Salem and many nieces, nephews and extended family members including her former husband, Richard Rogenski, who helped care for Jean.

Three brothers, Herbert, Lloyd and Larry Morrison and two sisters, Laura Straub and Loretta Young preceded Jean in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.