Jean M. Puhalla, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean M. Puhalla, 88, passed away peacefully early Saturday afternoon, March 13, 2021, at Hospice House with her family by her side.

Jean was born Jan. 31, 1933 in Warren, a daughter of the late Leo Schatzel and Edith Stein Schatzel, and she lived her life in this area.

She was a graduate of St. Mary Elementary School and of St. Mary High School, both in Warren and later in life was a 1986 graduate of Youngstown State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in applied science.

A loving wife, mother, and homemaker, Jean worked outside the home as a medical technologist at Salem Hospital for 15 years, and for Van Huffel Tube Company in Warren in the accounting department for five years.

Jean was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown, where she belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society. She also was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, No. 1650, the American Society of Clinical Pathologists, and of Friends of the Boardman Library.

Jean enjoyed travel, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends, and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and their pets.

Jean’s husband of 44 years, Thomas C. Puhalla, whom she married April 22, 1961, passed away February 7, 2006.

Mrs. Puhalla leaves five sons, Deacon Michael (Colleen) Puhalla of Poland, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Mark (Birgit) Puhalla of Richmond Hill, Georgia, Craig (Lisa) Puhalla of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Atty. Leo (Nicole) Puhalla of Austintown and Atty. Glen (Dr. Shannon) Puhalla of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Janet Puhalla, PhD., of Plattsburgh, New York; and 12 grandchildren, Kathryn, Michael, Stephen, Jared, Julia, Jenna, Jacob, Leo, Olivia, Lucy, Thomas and Anne.

Besides her husband, two brothers, Donald and Robert Schatzel, and a sister, Dorothy Schatzel, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Family and friends may also call from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., Friday, Friday, March 19, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 N. Lakeview Ave., Youngstown.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending the services. To those who cannot pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Jean and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Youngstown, 144 W. Wood St, Youngstown, OH 44503.