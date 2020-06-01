Jean L. Beets, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Beets, 86, passed away peacefully late Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, under hospice care at her home with her family by her side.

Jean was born July 21, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Irma Ellenburgh Berlin and was a lifelong area resident.

Jean was a graduate of The Rayen School and later became a homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Beets was a current member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Jackson.

Jean enjoyed knitting, playing cards, watching game shows and spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves three children, Charles (Pam) Beets of Niles, Robert Beets (Denise Conway) of Parma, and Lori (John) Fitch of Austintown; eight grandchildren, Michael, Mark, Julie, Gabe, Johnny, Shannon, Joshua and Savanah; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Jean will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her beloved husband of 64 years, Chloman R. “Ray” Beets, whom she married April 23, 1955, passed away Aug. 6, 2019. A daughter, Lisa Morgan and two sisters, Lois Merrick and Nancy Rossi , also preceded her in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. All in attendance are encouraged to please follow the appropriate guidelines to help protect against the current virus.

Private interment will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township, where Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

