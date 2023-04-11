YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Dascenzo, 93, passed away on Monday morning, April 3, 2023 at Briarfield Place in Boardman.

Born on March 18, 1930 on Youngstown’s East Side, Jean was the daughter of James and Carmel Pape Jordan.

She graduated from East High School in 1948.

On November 11, 1950, Jean married Frank Dascenzo at Immaculate Conception Church in Youngstown. Shortly after their marriage, when Frank was deployed to Korea during the Korean Conflict, Jean began working at the Youngstown Credit Bureau where she was employed until they started a family.

Jean was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she volunteered at Bingo and was a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed playing cards with her neighborhood friends and with the “Club Girls,” a group of friends from East High School who continued to meet monthly into their eighties.

Paramount in Jean’s life was her family. She loved hosting Sunday spaghetti dinners and carrying on the many Italian traditions that she passed down to her loved ones. She was the prototypical “stay-at-home mom” who had a home-cooked meal on the table every evening that always included one of her homemade desserts. She welcomed friends and family into her home and always made sure they were well-fed and happy. Her children and grandchildren are the beneficiaries of so many wonderful memories of family dinners, special holiday gatherings, and get-togethers in the family’s home on Youngstown’s West Side.

Jean leaves her four children, Mary Jean (Larry) Polkovitch of Canfield, Janet (James) Kozlow of Poland, Frank (Michele) Dascenzo and James (Christina) Dascenzo all of Canfield; her ten grandchildren, Amy (Andrew) Harman of Dublin, Daniel (Elizabeth) Polkovitch of Upper Arlington, James (Alison) Kozlow of Hinsdale, Illinois, Alyssa (Nicholas) Pagoria of Chicago, Nicole Dascenzo of Washington, D.C., Michael Dascenzo, Gina Dascenzo, Anthony Dascenzo, and Nicolas Dascenzo all of Canfield, and Alayna (Nathan) Pressler of Upper Arlington. Jean was also the proud great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren, Griffin and Cooper Harman, Charlie and Isabelle Polkovitch, and Claire and James Kozlow. She also leaves her nephew, Thomas (Kimberly) Mucci of Poland and many extended family members.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Frank in October, 2009, her sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Vincent Mucci, and her nephews Robert Mucci and Richard Mucci.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be held at St. Brendan Church.

Entombment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Jean will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jean’s memory be made to St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund, 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown, OH 44509.

Jean’s family would like to thank the staff of Briarfield Place for their compassionate care of Jean during the last weeks of her life and a heartfelt thank you also to the staff at the Inn at Ironwood in Canfield for providing her a friendly, caring second home for the last three years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.