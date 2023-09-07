MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason A. Baumgartner, 43, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was taken after becoming ill at work, suffering an aortic aneurysm.

Jason, who was affectionately known as “Jake” and “Bizzo,” was born April 4, 1980, in Youngstown, a son of Albert and Kim D. Weiser Baumgartner and was a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident.

He was a 1999 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and worked for Youngstown Tile and Terrazzo for 15 years. Jason was currently self-employed, owning and operating Youngstown Powder Coating for the last five years and was well respected for his customer service.

Jason was a true family man and always enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, grandchildren, family and friends.

Jason enjoyed being outdoors, visiting Cook Forest, hunting, riding his motorcycle, playing golf, and the peaceful time he spent cutting his grass. He also enjoyed poker runs, going to sprint car races, attending concerts and the many vacations he went on with his wife.

He will always be remembered for his kindness and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Jason leaves to forever cherish his memory, his wife, Michele Rolland Komara Baumgartner, whom he married December 22, 2019; his father, Albert Baumgartner of North Jackson; his son, Ed (Mackenzie) Komara of Youngstown; his brother, Dan Baumgartner of North Jackson; three grandchildren, Brennley, Kace, and Ashlynn; a niece, Jaden; his grandmother, Beverly Weiser of Youngstown; his mother-in-law, Rose Fellows of Youngstown and many extended family members and countless friends.

Jason will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His mother, Kim Baumgartner, passed away July 5, 2023. His father-in-law, Edward Fellows, also preceded him in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.