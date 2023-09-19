AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Roth Deak, 76, passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 18, 2023, at her son’s home with her family by her side.

Janice was born November 30, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Edward and Betty Bish Dougherty and came to the Youngstown area in 1970.

She was a graduate of Laurel High School and worked as a Deputy Clerk for Mahoning County Courts for 30 years retiring in 2009.

Janice was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She truly enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities and spending time with her family, especially her first husband, the love of her life, Joseph Roth, III.

Janice leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Scott (Andrea) Roth of Boardman and Mark (Anna Marie) Roth of Canfield; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Cathy (David) Hogue of New Castle; two brothers, Ed Dougherty and Bill Dougherty both of New Castle and many extended family members.

Janice will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her first husband, Joseph Roth, III, her second husband, Paul Deak and a sister, Carol Lloyd preceded Janice in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service that will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Cemetery 2305 Wilmington Rd., New Castle.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

