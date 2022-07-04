AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice L. Repula, 83, passed away Thursday morning, June 30, 2022, at Omni Manor surrounded by her four children.

Janice was born March 12, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Edward and Alma Kramer Ricks and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1956 graduate of Youngstown Chaney High School and later attended Choffin School of Nursing, graduating in 1981.

Janice worked as a licensed practical nurse at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for 14 years and also worked at Carrington South Rehabilitation Center for ten years retiring in 2004.

Mrs. Repula was a member of Holy Apostles Parish, St. Peter and Paul Croatian Church and was active in the Daughters of St. Peter and Paul and the Altar and Rosary Society.

She enjoyed watching television, crocheting, making ceramics and coloring. Most of all, Janice enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Thomas M. Repula, Jr. (Tom Foist) of Austintown, John E. (Donna) Repula of Niles, Barbara L. Harkabus of Austintown and Daniel J. Repula of Austintown; ten grandchildren, Eric (Daveen), Alec (Kelsey), Emma, Olivia (Yesenia), Elora (Cory), John, Michael, Jenna, DJ and Heather (Dan); seven great-grandchildren and many extended family members.

A granddaughter, Andrea Repula; two brothers, Edward and Wayne Ricks and her stepfather, Robert Fritz, preceded Janice in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Parish, St. Peter and Paul Croatian Church 421 Covington Street, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Janice’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Holy Apostles Parish St. Peter and Paul Croatian Church in Janice’s memory.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown at a later date.

