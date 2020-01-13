Janice L. Kunovich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice L. Kunovich, 76, passed away Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Janice was born October 13, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Walter “Slick” Muszynski and Frances Lisowski Muszynski and lived her life in this area.

Janice graduated from East High School in 1961 and also graduated from Choffin Career Center in cosmetology in 1961.

She worked for Hill’s Department Store and for Macy’s Distribution Center.

Janice enjoyed crocheting and she loved her family dearly. She enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends, especially through Facebook, playing “words with friends” and she loved visiting with everyone at family gatherings and in her home. She also loved playing cards and played in a card club for over 40 years.

Janice was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where she belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society.

Janice leaves four children, Christina (Rick) Waltman, Donna (Kenneth) Burton, Lynn Ann Kunovich and Joseph P. (Stephanie) Kunovich; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Waltman, Melanie Waltman, William Waltman, Stephanie Waltman, Ryan Burton, Brielle Burton, Emily Burton, Alexis Kunovich and Grace Kunovich; two nieces, Theresa (Steve) Craiger and Denise Redman and a nephew, Charles Hudak.

A brother, Robert Muszynski and a sister, Joann Hudak, are deceased.

Family and friends may gather from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. (NOTE: originally, the hours and services were scheduled for Immaculate Heart of Mary Church but have been moved to St. Joseph Church due to renovation at Immaculate Heart.)



Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, after the Mass at church.



Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

To send flowers to Janice’s family, please visit our floral section.