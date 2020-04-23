Janet M. Luce, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Luce, 70, passed away late Saturday evening, April 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side.

Janet was born July 17, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Toman Oleyar and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1967 graduate of Chaney High School and was a homemaker who also worked for Packard Electric in Warren and in Austintown for 33 years, retiring in 1999.

Mrs. Luce enjoyed visiting Mountaineer Racetrack & Casino in West Virginia and “bumming around” with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Janet’s beloved husband of 47 years, Vincent J. Luce, whom she married October 23, 1971, passed away November 26, 2018.

Janet leaves to cherish her memory her son, Donald M. (Stacey) Luce of Canfield; her daughter, Dawna M. (Tim) Toth of Canfield; four grandchildren, Vincent and Julianne Luce and Michael and Genevieve Toth and two sisters, Patty Takacs of Niles and Loretta Oleyar of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Besides her husband and parents, a brother-in-law, Steve Takacs, preceded Janet in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services. Private memorial services will take place at a later date and private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Janet will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Vincent.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

