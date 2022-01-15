MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet M. Huzjak, 61, formerly of Austintown, passed away Monday afternoon, January 3, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Janet was born June 25, 1960, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Marjorie Newman Huzjak and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked at Goodwill Industries for a short time, enjoyed socializing with her friends and loved going out to eat with her sister.

Her sister, Debra Huzjak, passed away, December 5, 2019.

She leaves several extended family members.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

