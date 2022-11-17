AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Faust, 67, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Janet was born October 12, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Fred and Martha Price and lived in the Youngstown area most of her life.

Janet was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Jan adored her family, friends and animals. She loved to laugh and provided a warm space for her family to gather and celebrate life. Her creativity and sense of style was reflected through her conversation and advice. She gave great hugs and embraced you with joy each time she saw you.

Jan looked forward to her daily phone calls with her sister, Kathy, watching classic movies and listening to music.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted sister, Kathleen Rupe of Youngstown; a bounty of nieces and nephews and her furry companion, Sophia.

Janet will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Wilmer Faust; a sister, Cynthia Burns and a brother, Fred Price, preceded Janet in death.

A private gathering and service will be held in Janet’s memory at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

