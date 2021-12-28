GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Zuppo, passed away on Christmas day, Saturday, December 25, 2021 surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness.



Janet was born March 28, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony Carano and Helen Deprim Carano and was a lifelong resident of Girard.



Janet worked at Devine’s Shop ‘n Save in Hubbard, Shepherd of the Valley in Niles and EPI in Warren.



Mrs. Zuppo was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.



She enjoyed visiting casinos, camping and playing pinochle but most of all, Janet enjoyed the time she spent with her family.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 60 years, Anthony J. Zuppo, Sr., whom she married July 22, 1961; four children, Cindy L. (Michael) Saverko of Girard, Anthony J. Zuppo, Jr., (Christina) of South Carolina, Donna M. Stephens of Girard and Stephen J. (Jill) Zuppo of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Jami, Kristi, Casey, Tony, Donny Jr., Ryan and Haley; a sister, Jaye Patterson of Youngstown; a brother, Richard J. Mazza of Girard; her beloved fur baby, Rocky and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.



Janet will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Two sons, Thomas A. Zuppo and Donald J. Zuppo, Sr., preceded Janet in death.



Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard where funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m.



Interment will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.



Janet’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Cassie and Della from Southern Care Hospice for the kindness shown and compassionate care given to Janet and her family.

