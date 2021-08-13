Janet E. Klein, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN – Janet E. Klein, 68, of the city’s West Side, passed away Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021, at Omni Manor.

Janet was born September 28, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Jeanette Price Kovachik, and she lived her life in this area.

Janet was a homemaker who also worked several small jobs outside of the home.

She liked car rides, going on walks and she especially enjoyed Mill Creek Park. Janet liked window shopping, watching soap operas and drinking tea and she loved her toy poodle, Rascal.

She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown.

Janet is survived by three children, Monroe (Michelle) Klein of Canfield, Kimberly (William) Bundy of Hubbard and Joseph Klein of Orwell; six grandchildren, Sean, Marissa, Hanna, Cole, Joey and Vinny; a brother, Donald (Darlene) Howells of Youngstown; and two sisters, Linda Kovachik of Boardman and Paula (Michael) German of Youngstown.

A brother, J.J., and a sister, Peggy Grachanin, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Committal will take place following the funeral home service, and will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Janet’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.