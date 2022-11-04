YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet E. Breetz, 67, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022 , at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Janet was born May 20, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Franklin Dulin and Ruth Wilson Dulin and was a lifelong area resident.

Janet was a 1973 graduate of South High School.

She enjoyed needlework, making jewelry, visiting local garage sales hoping to find a great bargain and taking day trips with her husband. Most of all, Janet enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Breetz was an active member of Glenwood Chirstian Fellowship Methodist Church in Boardman.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 46 years, Donald Breetz, whom she married August 21, 1976; her two sons, Joshua and Jonah Breetz, both of Youngstown and many extended family members and friends.

Besides her parents, a brother, Daniel Dulin, preceded Janet in death.

A memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

