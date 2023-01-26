GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Casey Kissack, 57, passed away Monday evening, January 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family.

Janet was born March 23, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Norma Bailey Wagner, and was a lifelong area resident.

Janet enjoyed listening to music and spending time outdoors. She enjoyed sitting by a pool or a lake, camping and fishing. Most of all, Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her three daughters, Tasha (Jason) Thomas of Girard, Desirae Kissack (Jeremy Dunn) of Hartville, and Destinie (Dominic) Shaw of Dublin; three grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jason and Zakkai; her companion, Kevin Hall; two brothers, Jimmy “Peanut” Wagner and Brian Wagner, both of Girard and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Janet will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, a sister, Mary Ann Casey Kester preceded Janet in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard.

Due to Janet’s sudden passing, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home, in lieu of flowers, to help with final expenses.

