Jane G. Doran, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane G. Doran, 89, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, September 22, 2019, at The Woodlands at AustinWoods.

Jane was born November 9, 1929, in Girard, a daughter of the late Stephen and Lydia Casale Cretella and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1947 graduate of Girard High School and worked at Strouss Department Store in downtown Youngstown. She later worked with her husband at their business, Doran Door Company, while raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Doran was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening and was known as the “Cupcake Grandma” because she brought cupcakes to every function she attended. Jane also enjoyed playing cards with her card club and meeting with her former classmates each and every month. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband of 57 years, Bernard R. Doran, whom she married August 12, 1950, passed away December 27, 2007.

Jane leaves to cherish her memory five children, Paul (Linda) Doran of Girard, Edward Doran of Avon Lake, Andrew Doran of Girard, Teresa Markle of Girard and Charles (Florence) Doran of Girard; 14 grandchildren, Lisa (Shaun) McConnell, Jeffrey (Kelly) Doran, Kristofer (Samantha) Doran, Gregory Doran, Laura (Paul) Perry, Savana Johnston, Allison Doran (Ian), Eric (Amanda) Markle, Joseph Markle (Anna Horvath), Sarah Markle (Tyler Golubich), Tim Doran, Jr., Stephen Doran, Alexandrea (Anthony) Nadeja and Matthew Doran; 23 great-grandchildren, Colin, Emma, and Chloe and Gavin McConnell, Tyler, Carter and MaKenna Doran, Gabriella, Gianna, Sofia and Izabella Doran, Brooke and Brennon Perry, Anthony and Eli Doran, Jace, Nicholas, Aubriella, Amelia and Penelope Markle, Nicholas, Gia and Roman Nadeja; a sister, Michaelena (Joseph) Pruneski of Girard and a sister-in-law, Carlene Cretella of McDonald.

Besides her husband, a son, Timothy Doran; a brother, Joseph Cretella and a daughter-in-law, Lynn Doran, preceded Jane in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m on Wednesday, September 25, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25 and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Noon at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

Interment will take place at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Jane will be laid to rest next to her husband.

