NORTH CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane A. Kelley, 72, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 16, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton following a lengthy illness.

Jane was born March 8, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Eugene Guy and Gertrude Sferra Guy and lived in the area most of her life.

She was of the Protestant faith. She enjoyed taking car rides, going out to eat, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Jane leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Lisa Kelley (Jesse Boarts) of Girard; her two sisters, Sandy Guy Armes of Youngstown and Diane Guy (Daniel) Benedis of Youngstown; her former husband, William Kelley of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Jane will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Two brothers, George and Robert Guy and her longtime companion, Dale Johnstone preceded Jane in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Interment will take place Friday, September 22, 2023, at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.