Jan Allen Murphy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jan Allen Murphy, 81, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home on the city’s west side, under hospice care.

Jan was born February 19, 1940, in Washington Township and was the son of the late Roy H. Murphey and Lois H. Rice Murphey.

Mr. Murphy was a lifelong resident of Ohio, living the last 18 years or so in this area.

He worked for Leeda Northeast in various capacities.

Family memories of Jan are always of him having a happy soul, with never a harsh word said. He loved the outdoors and dogs were his friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed and did so with a smile on his face.

Jan leaves four nieces; ten great-nephews and great-nieces; five great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces and many friends in his Leeda family.

Besides his parents, brothers, Dale and Lee Murphey are also deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service celebrating Jan’s life that will take place on Tuesday, June 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Committal will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Thompson.

To send flowers to Jan’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.