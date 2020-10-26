James Walter Dellick, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Walter “Jim” Dellick, 83, passed away Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at Hospice House.

Jim was born March 25, 1937 in Youngstown and was a son of the late Joseph Ferrara and Kathryn Dellick.

He was a 1954 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University. While at East, he was a member of the National Honor Society and was a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball. As a senior, he was the leading scorer and rebounder on the school’s championship team, was an All-City First Team selection and was also named All-State Honorable Mention. In 1966, he led the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge No. 66 basketball team to a national championship. Jim was elected into the East High School Hall of Fame in 1994 for his basketball play.

After high school, he played in local fast-pitch softball leagues for 23 years as both a pitcher and a catcher. In 1964, he won the Shorty Makos Award as the Most Valuable Player in the Youngstown AA Softball League. In 1965, he was named to the All-State Fast-Pitch Softball First-Team. He was inducted into the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame in 1995. In 1961, Jim also had a tryout with the Cleveland Browns and signed a contract.

Jim worked as a laborer at Republic Rubber / Youngstown Sheet & Tube and for Berasi & Borghetti Tile Company before beginning a public service career at the Mahoning County Board of Elections in 1956. He became the Director of the Board in 1968 and held that position until retiring in 1999. He received the Pinnacle Award from Secretary of State Bob Taft.

Jim was a lifetime member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge No. 66.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Dellick of Boardman and Dani-Marie (John) Malinowski of Tallmadge; family member, William Dellick and many nieces and nephews. He will also be sadly missed by special friends, Tom and Lou Clark, Gus Giannios and Elaine Matthews and Frank Mihalik and Dolly Lapushan.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Paula Dellick and family members, Jack (the late Theresa) Dellick, Frank (the late Edith) Dellick, Tom (the late Jeanie) Dellick, Joe Dellick, Betty Dellick, Rosemary (the late John) Cifalde, John Zelinsky and Norma (the late Lou) Alexander.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place Friday morning, October 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, in Youngstown.

If paying respects to the family in person or attending the Mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Jim and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, through the “ways to give” page at https://www.stjude.org/give.html

