YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. “Jim” Kaminsky, 82, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 19, 2023, at Caprice Healthcare Center following a brief illness.

James was born June 13, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stanley F. and Mary Yarosh Kaminsky and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a member of the first graduating class from Mooney High School in 1959 and proudly served in the United States Air Force.

Once he returned from the Air Force, Jim attended Youngstown State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and also earned an associate’s degree in nursing.

Jim worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years. He was first employed at the Veteran’s Hospital in Cleveland and also worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and Woodside Hospital in Youngstown throughout his career. Most recently, Jim worked at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center until he retired in the early 2000’s.

Mr. Kaminsky was a member of St. Christine Church and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3298 in Austintown.

He enjoyed watching the History Channel, sporting events and Star Trek. Jim also enjoyed air planes, playing card games and computer games. Most of all, Jim enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Amy Kaminsky of Youngstown; his son, Christopher (May) Kaminsky of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren, James Michael Berick, John’te G. Brown and Katelynn Kaminsky; his former wife and friend, Ginger Brobander of Youngstown and many extended family members.

Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, his brother, Stanley Kaminski preceded Jim in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511

A committal service with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.