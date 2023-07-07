CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Thomas “Jim” Davies, 95, passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 12, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.

James was born April 12, 1928, in Youngstown, a son of the late Sidney and Gwendolyn Mae Vaughan Davies and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1946 graduate of Boardman High School, where he had an outstanding track and field record. Following graduation, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy and trained at Great Lakes Naval Base and Bethesda Naval Hospital, serving for two years, from 1946 to 1948. He then attended Wittenberg University, where he met his future wife, Margaret Ann “Maggie” Richards, before being recalled to the Navy. Jim served an additional two years, 1950 to 1952 as a medic in Korea on the USS Repose. While he spoke little about his time in Korea, Jim loved his country fiercely and was a quiet but proud veteran.

After an honorable discharge from the service, he worked for International Homes, where he was introduced to his future business partner and “brother”, Stanley Malkoff. The two men established StanJim Homes, the name having been chosen by the toss of a coin. Together they created a successful business partnership and became one of the largest homebuilding companies across the Mahoning Valley, building nearly 4,000 homes. They created several long lasting communities which are still thriving today.

On December 27, 1952, Jim married the love of his life, Maggie and together they enjoyed traveling and spending many winters in Siesta Key, Florida, enjoying time with their many “snowbird” friends. Jim was very proud of his Welsh heritage and he and Maggie were fortunate to be able to travel to Wales to trace his family roots.

Mr. Davies, was a member of the former Wickliffe United Presbyterian Church.

A hard worker and dedicated family man, he impressed upon his children and grandchildren the importance of a strong work ethic and the importance of family.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 70 years, Margaret Ann “Maggie” Richards Davies; two daughters, Anne Davies (Bob Mc Dowall) of Austintown and Martha (Mike) England of Hermitage, Tennessee; two sons, David (Cassandra) Davies of Berlin, Maryland and Bruce (Alison) Davies of Hermitage, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Douglas (Judy) Davies of Kingston, Tennessee and William Davies of Poland and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by three brothers, William Vaughan, Kenneth Davies and Richard Davies and a sister, Audrey Fountain.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, Youngstown, OH 44511, where a celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Internment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Dream Flights, a non-profit, volunteer organization honoring veterans with Boeing Stearman bi-plane flights either through their website https://dreamflights.org/ or by mailing a check to Dream Flights 1894 E. William Street 4-451, Carson City, NV 89701. Memorial contributions can also be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church in support of the community garden.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 9 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.