YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James S. Green, 68, of the city’s west side, passed away of an apparent heart attack, Monday, February 28, 2022, at his home.

James was born January 20, 1954, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stanley and Alice Zbikowski Green and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked in the steel industry his entire adult life.

He worked at the Republic Steel Pipe Mill for 29 years and was currently employed at PSK Steel for the last 10 years.

Jim was a lifelong member of St. Brendan Church and always supported its annual fish fry.

His true passion in life was classic Oldsmobile’s and attending car shows. He was a proud and very active member of the Olds Club of America and its Northern Ohio Chapter.

He leaves his brother, Robert M. Green of San Dimas, California; a sister, Gwendolyn Chandler of Claremont, C alifornia; along with four nieces, two nephews and many, many friends.

Jim will always be remembered by his family and friends as a kind, compassionate and caring gentleman.

A brother, Richard S. Green, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

