James Parker “Jeep” Vaughn, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Parker Vaughn, 71, formerly of Boardman, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton after a lengthy illness.

James, known to many as “Jeep” because of his proclivity as a child to ride his little green jeep peddle car up and down the sidewalks, was born September 7, 1948, in Youngstown and was a son of the late James E. Vaughn and Betty Parker Vaughn.

He lived much of his life in the area and was a 1968 graduate of Boardman High School.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Army and was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. Jim was an accomplished marksman for his unit and was honored by the military with several medals, including the Army Commendation Medal.

He attended Youngstown State University for a time, majoring in accounting, and worked for General Motors at the Lordstown plant before becoming a fleet salesman at Tom Buhley Ford, selling large trucks to various companies.

Jeep leaves his daughter, Heather Owen of Boardman; two sons, James P. II (Tammy) Vaughn of Boardman and John William Vaughn of Boardman; his former wife, Patricia Vaughn Coryea of Boardman; three grandchildren, Taylor Owen, James P. Vaughn III and Alyssa Vaughn; four sisters, Betty Ann, Evie, Mary Ellen and Barbie; two stepsisters, Sherri Shaffer of Boardman and Robyn Warnock of North Lima.

Because of the virus pandemic, there are no public calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

