YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. O’Hara, 92, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

James was born October 2, 1929, in Youngstown, the ninth of 12 children born to William and Elizabeth Prendergast O’Hara.

He proudly served with the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

Mr. O’Hara worked as a truck driver for many years.

Jim was very proud of his Irish heritage and his large Irish Catholic family. He also took pride in the fact that he had more than 120 nieces and nephews.

He will always be remembered as a quiet, soft spoken gentleman, always willing to help others.

At the time of Jim’s death, he was survived by his sister, Catherine McCammon of Youngstown. Catherine entered eternal rest on November 20, 2022.

He leaves to cherish his memory, many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Besides his parents, his first wife, Mina Lyons O’Hara; second wife, Rachel Chiaverini O’Hara; six brothers, Francis, John “Jack,” George, Thomas, William F., Jr. and Joseph O’Hara; four sisters, infant Rita O’Hara, Grace McCammon, Alice Orosz, Mary Yakubec and his stepchildren, Robert Lyons, Charles Chiaverini and Linda Chiaverini Meehan, preceded Jim in death.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinellas Park, Florida.

Jim was interred at Bay Pines National Cemetery in Petersburg, Florida, with military honors.

