POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Mariotti, 74, went home to meet his maker on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to complications from a massive heart attack.

James was born on March 6, 1949 and the world has never been the same since. He grew up in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank and Bruna Mariotti.

Jim worked as a senior vice president for TAI, Inc. and affiliated companies and was loved by everyone there, especially by one of his best friends, Frank Amedia.

Jim also served as an associate pastor of Men’s Ministries at Touch Heaven Ministries. Jim loved God more than anything and made a huge difference in every life that he touched. His passion for people will go unmatched.

He loved to make people laugh and told the best stories. He also enjoyed telling stories though his phone and Facebook. We want him to know that we love him with all our hearts and he is our hero.

Jim leaves to forever cherish his memory his wife of nearly 42 years and the love of his life, Dorothy Mariotti, whom he married January 31, 1982; his two daughters, Sara (Matt) August and Kristina (Matt) Bertram; a grandson, Mark James August and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He loved his family with all his heart and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Touch Heaven Ministries, 10 Skyline Drive, Canfield, where a celebration of life service will be held at Noon with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Youngstown Community Food Bank, PO Box, 3587 Boardman, OH 44513 or via their website https://www.youngstowncommunityfoodcenter.org/give.

Fly high and it is not goodbye it’s see you again!

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.