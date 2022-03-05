YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Vitullo, Sr., 86, passed away peacefully, March 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.

James was born June 23, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of the late James J. and Edith Spencer Vitullo and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School.

He worked at General Motors Lordstown for 30 years retiring in 2000.

Mr. Vitullo was a member of St. Christine Church.

In his younger days, Jim organized the Jim Vitullo Combo, which played music at many events throughout the area.

Jim coached little league baseball for many years with Mill Creek Jr. Baseball League. He also coached football and soccer for the St. Christine Crusaders.

He enjoyed bowling, playing his accordion, listening to Polka music and was an avid fan of all Ohio sports teams.

Jim’s greatest joy was his family. He especially enjoyed the annual family vacations to Myrtle Beach and he also enjoyed attending all of the sporting events in which his children and grandchildren participated.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Roxane Bees (Terry) of North Jackson; his three sons, James M. Jr. (Brenda) Vitullo, Anthony (Sherry) Vitullo and Gregory (Shannon) Vitullo, all of Austintown; nine grandchildren, Brian (Amanda), Rochelle (Ryan), Brooke, Samantha, Nicole, Ronny, Anthony, Ashley and Emily; a great grandson, Logan; his brother, Nicholas Vitullo of Boardman and his faithful canine companion, Precious.

His wife of 53 years, Pauline Troxil Vitullo, whom he married May 3, 1958, passed away March 21, 2012.

A twin brother, Joseph Vitullo, is also deceased.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian burial, which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Jim will be laid to rest next to his wife.

