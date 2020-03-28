James L. Harding, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Harding, 84, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020 at Advent Hospital in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

James was born March 9, 1936 in Youngstown and was a son of the late Arthur and Vada Cox Harding. He was a lifelong area resident until he moved to Florida in October of 2018.

He attended Chaney High School and worked for over 35 years for RMI Titanium in Niles before retiring.

His leaves his son, James A. (Cathy) Harding of Winter Springs, Florida; two grandchildren, James D. Harding and Connor A. Harding and a brother-in-law, Jim Toy of Struthers.

His wife, Louise Hammond Harding, whom he married in 1958, passed away in 1972. His daughter, Darlene Harding, passed away in August of 2015. A sister, Beverly Toy, is also deceased.

Because of the current virus pandemic, there will be no calling hours and private graveside services will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

