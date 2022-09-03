LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Bobersky, 71, passed away Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022, at his home.

James was born February 24, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of the late Theodore and Irene Semchee Bobersky and was a lifelong area resident.

Jimmy worked at Meshel Masco Workshop for 50 years.

He enjoyed fishing, going for walks, sitting by the campfire, taking boat rides, swimming, playing baseball and volunteering his time with the American Legion Post 737 and church events. Most of all, Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his family. Jimmy was a very happy person and was always smiling. He enjoyed kidding around and making others laugh.

Jimmy was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers, Alex (Noreen) Bobersky of Warren and Paul “Rocky” (Kim) Bobersky of Cortland; three sisters, Carol Magmore of Lake Tapps, Washington, Mary Bobersky of Lake Milton and Kathy (Albert) Auden of Lake Milton and nieces and nephews, Joshua and James Auden, Austin and Aidan Young and Molly Halliday and Kelli Bobersky.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, a nephew, Justin Ronald Auden, preceded Jimmy in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a Panakhyda will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the funeral home and continue with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at. Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 N Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery where Jimmy will be laid to rest next to his parents.

Vichnaya Pamyat! Memory Eternal!

