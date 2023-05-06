AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Childers, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Hospice House.

James was born October 6, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late David J. and Betty Somers Childers and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked many jobs throughout his lifetime, including at the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation, Truck Stops of America, Pesce Bread and PharMor.

Mr. Childers was an active member of Highway Tabernacle and served for many years as Royal Ranger Commander, Sunday School Teacher and helped organize other events. Jim was best known for playing the role of King Herod in the church’s passion play for several years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, artwork, drawing, reading and watching movies and in his younger days, Jim enjoyed camping.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nearly 33 years, Carol McClaren Childers, whom he married June 16, 1990; Carol’s son, Jonathan Bolha of Austintown; two brothers, Jeff (Sandy) Childers of Boardman, Keith “Jack” (Lynn) Childers of Mecca and two half-sisters, Meghan (Trent) Kifer and Michelle Childers.

Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Highway Tabernacle, 3000 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

