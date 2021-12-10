BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. “Jim” Cassidy, 91, passed away late Friday afternoon, December 3, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Jim was born October 2, 1930, in Youngstown and was a son of Carl Cassidy and Sara Burford Cassidy.

He graduated from The Rayen School in 1948 and then graduated from technical school in Chicago in 1950.

Jim was an entrepreneur. He owned Royal TV, a TV repair business, through 1977. He then created Tracey Concessions with his wife, Janice, in 1978.

Jim and Janice moved to Las Vegas for retirement in 1997 and they returned to this area in 2006.

Jim enjoyed horse racing, the Cleveland Browns, grilling and home improvement and most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his three children, James (Shelley) Cassidy, Timothy (Carla) Cassidy and Tracey Cassidy (Ken) Altman and his granddaughters, Deanna Cassidy (Chris) Thoma and Kaylyn Arconti Cassidy.

His wife of 63 years, Janice Swimmer Cassidy, whom he married February 12, 1954, passed away June 30, 2017.

There are no calling hours. Jim’s family will hold a private memorial service on Saturday, December 11.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Angels for Animals.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.