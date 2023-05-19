LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. “Jim” Reed, 54, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, May 17, 2023, at his home following a courageous, one year battle with cancer.

James who was known to all as “Jim” was born February 16, 1969, in Anaheim, California a son of the late Gale Louise Gerthung and David Reed and was a lifelong Trumbull County resident.

He worked for several cable and telephone companies throughout the area and also worked as an electrician.

He was an active member of the former United Methodist Church in Warren and was also a member of the Gideon Association within the church. A kind and generous man, Jim volunteered his time with many church functions and enjoyed helping others in need.

Jim’s greatest joy in life was his family and he greatly enjoyed spending time with his children and he especially enjoyed spending time and making memories with his grandchildren. He was a proud member of AA and sponsored many recovering addicts over the last 11 years. Jim was also a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Ashley (Brandon) Watson of Liberty Township; two sons, James Reed of Warren and Dallas Reed of Warren; six grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Papa Jim”, Nyona, Kaden, Braylon, Brandon, Jr., Daylan and Jaden; two brothers, Robert L. Raver of Boardman and Brian (Chrissi) Reed of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per Jim’s request, there are no calling hours or services at this time.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.



A television tribute will air Sunday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.