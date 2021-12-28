LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James B. “Jim” Driscoll, 63, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, December 25, 2021, at his home.

Jim was born December 5, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of the late Richard and Ruth Gillespie Driscoll and lived in the area most of his life.

He was a 1976 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Cedarville College for a short time.

He was a United States Marine Corps veteran.

Jim was a self employed insurance salesman and was currently pursuing a career in counseling.

He was a member of Unity Baptist in Boardman and enjoyed reading and always “lending a helping hand” to anyone in need.

He leaves three children, James A. Driscoll of Austintown, Danielle L. (John) Camenisch of Columbus and Matthew D, Driscoll of Austintown; two brothers, Philip Driscoll and Paul Driscoll of Youngstown; two sisters, Margie (William) Stitzel of Youngstown and Becky Bigelow of Tennessee; his former wife, Sharon Driscoll of Austintown; and his beloved dog, Tank.

A brother, Richard Driscoll, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to James’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.