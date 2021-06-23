Jack R. Fry, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack R. Fry, 81, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home at Continuing Health Care following a lengthy illness.

Jack was born May 1, 1940 and lived his life in Ohio.

Mr. Fry worked at Northside Hospital.

He enjoyed playing cards, family gatherings (especially during the holidays) and he loved dining out with his wife.

Jack will always be remembered for having a positive attitude and a pleasant demeanor and there is one less of those kindly types left in this world with his passing.

Jack’s wife of nearly 40 years, Olga Perehinez Fry, whom he married November 6, 1971, passed away February 10, 2011.

Jack leaves his sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Belasco and Rose Senvisky; a brother-in-law, Joe (Mary Pat) Perehinez and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, his twin sister, Jean Yavorsky, passed away in 1998.

Per Jack’s wishes, there were no public calling hours or public services and private services were held at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township, where Jack was laid to rest next to his wife.

Please keep Jack and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Jack’s family, please visit our floral store.