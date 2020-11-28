Irene Suhar, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Suhar, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, November 25, 2020 at her home, after a long and fulfilling life.

Irene was born October 19, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Emily Andres and she was a lifelong area resident.

She attended South High School was a homemaker who also worked outside the home for American Paper/Postal Church on McClurg Road for over 30 years, retiring in the early 1990s.

Irene was a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Youngstown.

Irene enjoyed crocheting and jigsaw puzzles and she was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Always one with a sweet tooth, Irene loved her sweets but never cared too much for chocolate!

She leaves three daughters, Judy (Dan) Hendricks of Youngstown, Sheri (Joe) Belcastro of Boardman, with whom she made her home for the past 30 years and Andrea (Steve) Pavlak of Austintown; eight grandchildren, Eric (Patricia) Hendricks, Jon Hendricks, Sara Belcastro (Matt Waterbeck), Jason (Cara) Belcastro, Nicholas (Ashley) Belcastro, Megan (Justin) Oelgoetz, Ryan (Jennifer) Pavlak and Sean Pavlak (Joanna Schnell); 16 great-grandchildren, Justin, Dominic, Ella, Zachary, Madilyn, Adalynn, Ignatius, Ekaterina, Penelope, Vander, Christopher, Brittany, Dillon, Jace, Mya and Alaina; a great-great-grandchild, Rylie and many nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Metro Suhar, whom she married in 1946, passed away in 1986. A brother, Anthony Andres; two sisters, Helen Wheland and Eleanor Mickler and a grandson, Brent Hendricks, are also deceased.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.

A public celebration of Irene’s life will be held at a later date.

Please keep Irene and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Special thanks from Irene’s family to all of the “angels” from Hospice, especially April, Sam, Carol and Mike.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, in Irene’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.