Irene R. Smesko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene R. Smesko, 91, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.



Irene was born in Youngstown on January 24, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Martin and Sophie Pavlichko.

She graduated from Wilson High School and lived her life in this area.

Irene worked for Penn-Ohio Towel, and then as a dietician at Northside Hospital in Youngstown before becoming a loving wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated the rest of her life to raising and caring for her family.



Mrs. Smesko enjoyed baking, cooking, visiting zoos and she loved to go out for breakfast. She loved long drives and her dogs and cats and she loved spending time with her family.

Irene was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Irene leaves to cherish her memory her husband of nearly 70 years, Joseph B. Smesko, whom she married Sept. 1, 1951; three children, Joseph B. Smesko Jr. of Sun Valley, Nevada, Gary J. Smesko of Youngstown, and Sandra Smesko of Youngstown and a niece, Darlene Pallay-Mollica. She also leaves favorite “grand-cats,” Tarzan and Madison.



Two sisters, Mary Yavorcik and Betty Pallay; two brothers, William and Joseph Pavlichko; and her beloved dog, Sampson, preceded Irene in death.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 24, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.



Committal services will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Irene’s family expresses thanks and appreciation to the staff at Briarfield Manor for the kindness shown and care given to Irene and her family during her stay.



A television tribute will air Thursday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.