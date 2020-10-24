Irene “Pinky” Lancy, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Lancy, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020 at Assumption Village in North Lima following a brief illness.

Irene, who was known affectionately to many as “Pinky,” was born January 13, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Rose Sznajkart Cerepak and lived her life in this area.

She was a 1947 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was a longtime, active member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church on Youngstown’s West Side. She belonged to the church’s Rosary Society and Rosary Makers and was also a member of the Polish National Alliance.

She belonged to several bowling leagues and to several card clubs. Irene enjoyed traveling with her husband and truly enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Pinky’s husband and the love of her life, Clarence P. Lancy, whom she married April 16, 1955, passed away December 21, 2004.

She leaves several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews and several great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.



Besides her husband, four sisters, Helen Mislevy, Claire Cerepak, Mary Pollock and Josephine Kurowski and a brother, John Cerepak, are deceased.

A private funeral service for family only will take place on Monday, October 26, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Private interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Irene will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s name to St. May Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 S Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

